The Warriors have left their camping base in Bana after playing their second Group B game at Afcon 2021.

The national side will be in the capital city, Yaounde, for the rest of its campaign. The team will play Guinea at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on 18 January.

The change of base is due to the fixture schedule as the other Group B match – Malawi vs Senegal – will be played concurrently at Kouekong Stadium in Baffousam.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are no longer in the race to qualify for the Round of 16 after losing to Malawi on Friday. They anchor the group with no points.