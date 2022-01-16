The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed a three-match ban for Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh at the Afcon 2021.

Tetteh was shown a straight red card after the 1-1 draw in Yaounde on Friday night after he was caught punching a Gabonese player.

A statement by CAF reads: On 13 January 2022, Gabon played Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. Cameroon. The match officials indicated in their report that at the final whistle, Ghana player Benjamin Tetteh allegedly assaulted a Gabonese player.

CAF Disciplinary Board decided to:

To suspend player Ghana player Benjamin Tetteh for one additional game match in addition to his automatic suspension of two matches. Consequently, the player has been suspended for three matches.

The Disciplinary Board has also issued a stern warning to both teams for their unsportsmanship behaviour after referees’ full time whistle.

Related