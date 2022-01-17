The Warriors will play Guinea in their final Group B game at Afcon 2021 on Tuesday and the match could mark captain Knowledge Musona’s retirement from international football.

The skipper hinted at quiting the national team, saying the continental showpiece might be his last in the gold and green strip.

Speaking to Sunday Mail Sport in October last year, the soft-spoken Al Tai man said:

“I think if this issue (player welfare) is fixed, we will go far in this tournament (AFCON 2021) because for some of us, these are our last tournaments in the national team,” he was quoted as saying.

Musona, 31, made his debut for Zimbabwe in November 2010, against Liberia in an AFCON qualifier and has scored 23 goals (including in friendly matches) in a glittering career spanning over a decade.

The 31-year-old has featured in all the last three editions that the national team has qualified.

He took over the captain’s armband from Willard Katsande at the conclusion of the Afcon 2017 finals in Gabon.

Related