Three teams have, so far, qualified for the Afcon 2021 Round of 16 following the conclusion of Matchday 2 group games on Sunday.

Hosts Cameroon were the first to book a place in the knockout stage after registering six points in Group A. The Indomitable Lions will finish among the top two teams in the pool following their victories against Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.

Nigeria are the only team, so far, that have been confirmed as group winners after winning their first two games in Group D, while Morocco also secured a qualifying spot in Group C.

Zimbabwe and Mauritania, meanwhile, are the only teams that have been eliminated after Matchday 2.

Related