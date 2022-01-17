The Warriors duo of defender Teenage Hadebe and midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe will not take part in Zimbabwe’s last game at AFCON 2021 as they are suspended.

Madzongwe and Hadebe got yellow cards in Zimbabwe’s two games against Senegal and Malawi.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow game against Guinea, which Zimbabwe is only playing for pride having been eliminated from the tournament already, Mapeza confirmed the duo will not take part.

“No injuries, no COVID19 positive cases amongst the players. Just that two of my players, player mumber 4 (Madzongwe) and player number 15 (Hadebe) will not play tomorrow’s match due to suspensions,” said Mapeza.

