Talent Chawapiwa has reportedly left Sekhukhune United after the club decided to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The Zimbabwean winger joined the Gauteng-based club in July 2021 on a two-year deal, but according to KickOff.com, he has now been deemed surplus.

Both parties are now negotiating for a settlement before announcing the separation.

“At this stage, it’s not yet finalised, but he is definitely being released, both parties are busy working on it. He hasn’t been to training,” an unnamed source revealed to the publication.

Chawapiwa has managed only eight appearances this season, totalling 320 minutes on the pitch.

