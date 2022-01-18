Zimbabwe will face Guinea in their final match at the Afcon 2021 this evening.

The Warriors are already out of the competition after successively losing to Malawi amd Senegal.

The team moved its base from Bana to Yaounde due to the fixture schedule as the other Group B match – Malawi vs Senegal – will be played concurrently at Kouekong Stadium in Baffousam.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Competition: Afcon 2021, Group B – Matchday 3

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Tuesday 18 January 2022, 6 pm CAT (Zim/SA) at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

How to watch the game:

DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.

National broadcaster ZBC TV is expected to bring the coverage of the encounter.

DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.

Soccer24 will also bring live updates of the tie.

Warriors team news:

Ishmael Wadi is a doubt for the match after picking an injury in the previous game.

Wadi suffered an ankle sprain and missed the team’s last two training sessions.

Defender Teenage Hadebe and midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe will not take part in the game due to a yellow card suspension.

The rest of the team should be available for selection this evening.

What the coaches said:

Norman Mapeza: “From the two first matches, there are lots of positives, and if we consider them, then we have a chance of collecting more points in the match against Guinea tomorrow.

“We prepare the players psychologically so that they forget what happened in the last two games. The goal is to win the game tomorrow.”

Head-to-Head Stats:

The two sides have met 11 times with Guinea winning five matches while Zimbabwe has two wins. There have been four draws in the tie.

Form Guide (Last 5 in all competitions):

Zimbabwe: L D D LL

Guinea: LLWWD

