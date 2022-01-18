The Warriors’ mission was simple when they stepped on Cameroonian soil for the 33rd edition of the AFCON finals- to do well and break the group stage jinx.

Qualification to the knockout stages of the continental football fiesta, has evaded Zimbabwe since their maiden appearance in Tunisia in 2004.

The squad selected by coach Norman Mapeza is the weakest ever to represent Zimbabwe at the tournament due to injuries and withdrawals of key players but the nation was hopeful for a better outing regardless.

After it emerged that the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) bankrolled the tournament to the tune of USD800 000, Zimbabweans dared to dream.

Issues to do with remuneration were used to justify the team’s failure in the 2019 edition in Cairo hence the commission’s efforts were met smiles from an hopeful football-loving nation.

It wasn’t to be though, they are already out of the tournament.

Knowledge Musona, who only has the smile left and not the assassination, is refusing to speak to the media in Cameroon as per his duty as captain.

The unwavering support the team got from Zimbabweans before the decisive Malawi game and how they then performed mirrors a ‘no where to hide’ situation.

What excuse can Musona give to sanitize the team’s failure yet he was the one who insisted that they didn’t do well in Egypt because they were not getting their allowances on time hence didn’t focus?

The easy way out for him it appears, is to not speak to the press at all.

What a shame!

As they head into this evening’s last game against Guinea, let it be clearly that there is no pride they can restore by winning that match, that is if they are even capable of.

When they needed to win against Malawi and keep hopes of progressing to the round of 16 alive, they failed dismally.

No pride can or will be restored by any win against Guinea.