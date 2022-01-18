An all-female referee panel will officiate the Warriors’ final Group B game of the Afcon 2021 against Guinea today.

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga will take charge of the match and will be assisted by Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon) and Faiha Jermoumi (Morocco) as well as VAR referee

Another Moroccan female official Boucha Karboubi has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

This is the first time at the tournament that an all female team takes charge of the game.

Kick-off is 6 pm CAT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Related