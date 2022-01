Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting eleven for this evening’s dead rubber against Guinea at the AFCON finals.

Zimbabwe have already been eliminated from the tournament are playing for pride.

Kick off is 18:00 Zimbabwean time;

Talbert Shumba, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Peter Muduhwa, Bruce Kangwa, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Never Tigere, Jordan Zemura, Kuda Mahachi, Admiral Muskwe.

