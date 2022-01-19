Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has heaped praise on Knowledge Musona, describing the captain as a legend of Zimbabwean football.

Musona opened the scoring for Zimbabwe in their 2-1 victory over Ghana in their last Group B match at the AFCON 2021 finals, heading home a brilliant Never Tigere cross.

His display did not go unnoticed by Mapeza, who showered him with praising saying:”He has massively contributed to Zimbabwean football. We can never doubt his contribution to Zimbabwean football.”

“To me, he is one of the legends of Zimbabwean football,” added Mapeza.

