Mario Balotelli has been linked with return to the English Premier League as Newcastle United are reportedly considering triggering the player’s release clause.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker is currently with Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

According to the president of the Super Lig club, Murat Sancak, there has been no official offer as yet despite the interest from EPL side.

“Newcastle was considering signing Balotelli,” Sancak said, as quoted by Inside Futbol.

“But so far they have not made an official offer.

“There is an exit clause in his contract.

“But I cannot reveal the amount of that clause.”

Balotelli, 31, joined Adana Demirspor Adana Demirspor in the pre-season.

He has scored eight and assisted four in 20 appearances this season as his side sit sixth, well in the race for European qualification.

