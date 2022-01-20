Evans Katema has rejoined Dynamos, just over a year after leaving the Harare giants.

The striker has signed for DeMbare on a free transfer after leaving Zambian side Zanaco, which he joined at the end 2020.

The Glamour Boys have also snapped up Ralph Kawondera from FC Platinum and Brendon Mpofu (CAPS United).

Meanwhile, Dynamos are being linked with Real Betis Academy’ 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bernardo Ribeiro.

The South American arrived in the country last year when he joined the academy.

Related posts:

  1. Chibuku Super Cup weekend fixtures
  2. Dynamos unveil provisional squad for 2016
  3. Silva and Muzadzi in heated exchange
  4. Dynamos rule out CAF Champions League