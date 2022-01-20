Evans Katema has rejoined Dynamos, just over a year after leaving the Harare giants.

The striker has signed for DeMbare on a free transfer after leaving Zambian side Zanaco, which he joined at the end 2020.

!! Evans Katema is back after leaving Chazunguza for Zambian side Zanaco at the end of the 2020 Premier Soccer League season. He had joined us mid season in 2019, scoring six goals before his move. .#Chazunguza⚽ pic.twitter.com/w0Do8YbxGo — Dynamos Football Club (@OfficialDynamos) January 20, 2022

The Glamour Boys have also snapped up Ralph Kawondera from FC Platinum and Brendon Mpofu (CAPS United).

Meanwhile, Dynamos are being linked with Real Betis Academy’ 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bernardo Ribeiro.

The South American arrived in the country last year when he joined the academy.