Highlanders have signed striker Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum.

Ngala is joining Bosso on a three-year contract. He becomes the club’s first signing of the mid-season transfer window.

A statement posted Highlanders confirmed the deal: “We are glad to announce that we have completed the signing of center forward Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum on a three-year deal.

“Welcome home BIG Stan!”

Ngala’s transfer, meanwhile, comes after the player failed to pin a first team berth at FC Platinum. He spent most of the time on the bench since arriving in Zvishavane at the start of 2021.