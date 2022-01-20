Highlanders have signed striker Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum.

Ngala is joining Bosso on a three-year contract. He becomes the club’s first signing of the mid-season transfer window.

A statement posted Highlanders confirmed the deal: “We are glad to announce that we have completed the signing of center forward Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum on a three-year deal.

“Welcome home BIG Stan!”

Ngala’s transfer, meanwhile, comes after the player failed to pin a first team berth at FC Platinum. He spent most of the time on the bench since arriving in Zvishavane at the start of 2021.

Related posts:

  1. Ariel Sibanda’s message to his Bosso teammates ahead of CSC final
  2. Akbay says Chapungu deserve to be in Division One
  3. Highlanders cut the gap with win over Harare City
  4. Highlanders officially charged for fans behaviour