The fixture schedule for the Afcon 2021 Round of 16 has now been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage.

Hosts Cameroon were the first to book a place in the knockout stage after finishing on the top of Group A.

Nigeria won Group D, while Senegal and Morocco also secured top spots in Group B and Group C, respectively.

Southern African teams Malawi and Malawi reached the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Other teams that have progressed include Cape Verde, Tunisia, Gambia, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Gabon.

Here is the full fixture schedule of the R16.

Sunday January 23

Burkina Faso vs Gabon – 6 pm CAT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Nigeria vs Tunisia – 9 pm CAT (Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua)

Monday January 24

Guinea vs Gambia – 6 pm CAT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Cameroon vs Comoros – 9 pm CAT (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday January 25

Senegal vs Cape Verde – 6 pm CAT (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Morocco vs Malawi- 9 pm CAT (Stade Ahmadoou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Wednesday January 26

Ivory Coast vs Egypt – 6 pm CAT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea – 9 pm CAT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

