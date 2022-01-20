Zimbabwean forward Tawanda Macheke has reportedly impressed the Maritzburg United technical during a recent trial stint at the South African top-flight side.

According to Kick-Off.com, the club wants reinforcements to replace the departed Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Venezuelan forward Jose Ali Meza and invited Macheke for assessment.

The 25-year-old former Dynamos star is a free agent after the expiry of his contract at his Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos.

Should a deal be completed, the striker would become the latest Zimbabwean player to join United. Evans Rusike was the last successful Zimbabwean player at the club before leaving for SuperSport United, while Gabriel Nyoni and Clive Augusto left without impressing.

Related