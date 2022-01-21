Aston Villa are reportedly struggling to sign Marvelous Nakamba’s replacement in the midfield.

Nakamba picked a knee injury in Villa’s defeat at Liverpool in December. The knock required surgery, and the midfielder will be on the sidelines for at least three months.

The setback came after the Zimbabwean had become a key figure in the Villa first XI.

According to English outlet, The Birmingham Mail, Yves Bissouma, who has 18 months left on his Brighton and Hove contract, has been heavily linked with a move to Villa Park as Nakamba’s replacement.

However, Brighton are not planning to cash in on the Malian defender in January – unless they receive a significantly higher offer.

The fact he is away with his country at the Africa Cup of Nations creates another obstacle to a transfer being completed this month.

Villa have already brought in a couple of new players including Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho during the January window.