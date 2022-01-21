The draw for the preliminary round of the qualifiers for the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will be conducted today at 5 pm CAT in Doula, Cameroon.

Twelve least-ranked teams, as per latest FIFA Rankings, will be divided into two levels. The top six sides will play against the bottom six in a two-legged encounter.

The preliminary round matches will take place during the FIFA international window between March 21-29.

The aggregate winners will then join the remaining 42 countries in the group stage of the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe is among the top-ranked countries and will start their qualifying campaign in the group stage where winners and runners up will proceed to the finals in Cote d’Ivoire.

Draw Seeding:

Level 1: Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Gambia, South Sudan, Mauritius.

Level 2: Chad, Sao Tome & Principe, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles, Eritrea.

