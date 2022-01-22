The Ghana Football Associtation has sacked Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian tactician took over from Charles Akonnor in September last year and oversaw the team’s successful World Cup qualifying campaign, in which they finished top of Group G.

However, Ghana were knocked out of the AFCON 2021 in the group stages, a development which irked football stakeholders in the country, who demanded the coach be shown the exit door.

An official statement from the association will be released soon.

