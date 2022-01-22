Tinotenda Kadewere has reportedly become a top target for Ligue 1 side Stade de Rennais’ in the event Serhou Guirassy leaves the club.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, as cited by GFFN website, the struggling Lyon striker is also wanted elsewhere in the Ligue 1, but it is Rennes who have shown real einterest in signing the player.

The club believes the 26-year-old could be a good replacement should Guirassy leave for England.

Other clubs – Stade de Reims, Troyes and Lorient want Kadewere on a six-month loan until the end of this season.

Reims is home to another Zimbabwean player, Marshall Munetsi, who is currently out due to an injury.