The Afcon 2021 Round of 16 games will get underway this evening with two matches lined up.

Group A runners-up Burkina Faso will face second placed team from Group B Gabon in the opening match of the day at Limbe Stadium.

The second encounter will feature Group D winners Nigeria versus third-placed side from Group F Tunisia at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.

Fixtures:

Sunday January 23

Burkina Faso vs Gabon – 6 pm CAT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Nigeria vs Tunisia – 9 pm CAT (Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua)

How to watch the game:

DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 and PSL channel will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.

DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.