The Afcon 2021 Round of 16 games will get underway this evening with two matches lined up.
Group A runners-up Burkina Faso will face second placed team from Group B Gabon in the opening match of the day at Limbe Stadium.
The second encounter will feature Group D winners Nigeria versus third-placed side from Group F Tunisia at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.
Fixtures:
Sunday January 23
Burkina Faso vs Gabon – 6 pm CAT (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)
Nigeria vs Tunisia – 9 pm CAT (Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua)
How to watch the game:
DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 and PSL channel will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.
DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.