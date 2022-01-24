Christian Eriksen is closing in on returning to the English Premier League after Brentford agreed terms with the Denmark international.
The former Tottenham forward has been offered a six-month contract with the option to extend it for a further year. However, the deal hinges on the 29-year-old completing his medical.
Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on June 12 and has an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) fitted to his heart.
The situation means the player will have to go through a more complicated medical process and pass the tests before he can sign the contract.
Brentford will need to assign a sports cardiologist, who will issue a report which the FA would review before giving the go-ahead for the registration of the forward.
Meanwhile, the English club is in no rush to sign him before the January 31 transfer deadline given he is currently a free agent.
Eriksen’s Inter Milan contract was terminated last year due to the fact that it’s illegal to play professional sport in Italy with an ICD fitted to the heart.