Christian Eriksen is closing in on returning to the English Premier League after Brentford agreed terms with the Denmark international.

The former Tottenham forward has been offered a six-month contract with the option to extend it for a further year. However, the deal hinges on the 29-year-old completing his medical.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on June 12 and has an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) fitted to his heart.

The situation means the player will have to go through a more complicated medical process and pass the tests before he can sign the contract.

Brentford will need to assign a sports cardiologist, who will issue a report which the FA would review before giving the go-ahead for the registration of the forward.

Meanwhile, the English club is in no rush to sign him before the January 31 transfer deadline given he is currently a free agent.

Eriksen’s Inter Milan contract was terminated last year due to the fact that it’s illegal to play professional sport in Italy with an ICD fitted to the heart.

Related