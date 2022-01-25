President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Sunday’s quarter-final fixture at Olembe Stadium has been moved to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium following a deadly stampede at the Yaounde venue on Monday.

At least eight people died and 38 more injured in the crush. The incident happened as crowds struggled to get access to the ground just before the kick-off for the Round of 16 clash between Cameroon vs Comoros.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Motsepe called for an immediate investigation.

He said: “We have to take emergency and urgent steps now, so I have called a meeting tomorrow and I’ve also sought the guidance and advice of my vice-presidents. I need a report on what happened, the circumstances that led to people being injured and emergency measures to make sure that doesn’t happen again. We have to take collective responsibility.

“There must be a committee set up to immediately investigate what happened and find out who did not perform their responsibilities. We want that report by Friday.

“The game that is scheduled for Olembe Stadium on Sunday is not going to take place. It’s going to take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo.”

