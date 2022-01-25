Kelvin Madzongwe has left FC Platinum after his contract expired at the end of 2021.

The midfielder refused to sign a new deal and is reportedly on the verge of joining Bulawayo Chiefs.

He was recently with the Warriors at the Afcon 2021 and featured in two games in Group B.

Other players that have left FC Platinum are Rahman Kutsanzira, Silas Songani, Ralph Kawondera and Stanley Ngala.

Kutsanzira and Ngala have since joined Highlanders, while Kawondera moved to Dynamos.

Songani returned to Europe where he has joined Icelandic club Vestri.

