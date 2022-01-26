Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of Tawanda Macheka ahead of the second half of the DStv Premiership season.

The 25-year-old former Dynamos star has joined the KZN-side as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at the Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos. He signed a two-year deal following a successful trial stint.

Macheke was unveiled by Maritzburg United on Tuesday, along with four other new signings.

The striker becomes the latest Zimbabwean player to join United. Evans Rusike was the last successful Zimbabwean player at the club before leaving for SuperSport United, while Gabriel Nyoni and Clive Augusto left without impressing.

