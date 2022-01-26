FC Platinum have clarified the situation regarding senior players leaving the club, saying the new position is that stars who have reached a certain age will be shown the exit door, in accordance with the new policy at the defending Chibuku Super Cup champions.

Midfielder Silas Songani and striker Ralph Kawondera have already left the Platinum Miners after the expiration of their contracts, while Warriors midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe is said to be on his way out too.

Pure Platinum Play spokesperson Chido Chizondo said the departures are in line with a new policy introduced by the club.

“Ultimately these players’ contracts have expired but what has happened to the club is we have agreed on a position in letting go of players that have reached a certain age,” Chizondo told Soccer24.

“That said, the players who have left have reached that age and we can only hope that wherever they decide to go, we wish them all the best and they will achieve the things they need to achieve in their lives.”

“As FC Platinum, our positioning is to have a more youthful squad and I think if you noticed as we played the Chibuku Super Cup, the coach made a lot of effort in ensuring that the majority of the players who participated were the younger players and it did yield results.”

Chizondo said the club’s ambition is to be as competitive in the CAF Champions League as possible.

“Our objective is to go back into the Champions League, to focus into the next five years and hopefully be more competitive than we have been in the past and that can only happen if you build your squad to such a capacity.”

“We are also looking at a position where the revenue that comes from our players start making sense, that is why we have taken that position,” she added.

Related