Are you tired of not being able to read soccer news due to skyrocketing prices of internet data in Zimbabwe?

Are you a soccer fan who wishes to consume news and content about the beautiful game but you are limited due to high cost of internet data?

If you are an Econet subscriber, we have a solution for you.

The Soccer24 zero data website allows you to read news without internet data, for only ZW$1 per week.

Here are the easy steps to follow;

1. Visit the website https://zerodata.soccer24.co.zw/* [You don’t need data to open the link]

2. Click the ‘Buy Bundle’ option and purchase your weekly bundle using Ecocash, for just ZW$1.

3. After successfully purchasing your bundle, click the ‘Log In’ option and use your Econet phone number to log in. And you are ready to go.

4. Once that is done, you will be able to read all Soccer24 news without requiring internet data. You can also click the notifications button, so that you are notified of every story published on the site, so as not to miss out on anything

If by any chance you have data but you are still subscribed at the same time, your data will not be consumed when you open the Soccer24 zero data website.