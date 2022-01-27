National Teams General Manager Manager Wellington Mpandare says the door remains open for Khama Billiat to play for Zimbabwe in future.

Billiat put to an end a glittering international career spanning over decade when he shocked the nation by announcing retirement, in November last year.

Efforts by the Warriors technical team to pursude the Mufakose-bred winger to take part in the Afcon finals, hit a brick-wall.

Mpandare insists Billiat is still welcome to the Warriors.

“Yes the door has not been closed for him, as long as the his services are required the door will remain open for him. Remember we even tried to convince him to join the team to Cameroon. It didn’t work,” he told Soccer24.

The Warriors team manager belives that the Zimbabwean media is largely to blame for Billiat’s decision to quit international football.

“The media played a big role in his retirement from international football. They were too harsh on him and Musona. These boys need everyone ‘s support when the chips are down,” said Mpandare

