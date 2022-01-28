South African coach Pitso Mosimane has reportedly attracted interest from Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.

Mosimane’s contract with Egyptian giants Al Ahly is set to expire at the end of the season and both parties are yet to agree on new terms.

The Reds are said to have tabled a final offer, but the gaffer has not decided whether or not to accept it.

According to reports in South Africa, Mosimane wants to remain in Cairo, but the club is not keen to meet all of his demands.

Rayyan, which plays in the top-flight league of Qatar, are said to be monitoring the situation and wants to bring Mosimane on board should he decides against signing a new contract with Al Ahly.

The three-time CAF Champions League winning coach would replace former France and PSG manager, Laurent Blanc, who is facing the sack after a series of disappointing results.