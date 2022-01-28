Wayne Rooney has revealed that he turned down the chance to be interviewed by Everton for the vacant head coach position after the sacking of Rafa Benitez.

The gaffer is currently in charge of financially stricken Championship club Derby.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rooney, who had had two spells as a player with the Toffees, said he decided not to pursue the opportunity.

“Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the vacant job, which I turned down,” he said.

Rooney added: “I believe I will be a Premier League manager. I believe I’m ready for that, 100%. And if that is with Everton one day in the future, that would be absolutely great. But I’ve got a job here that I’m doing at Derby County, which is an important job to me.”

Everton are giving final interviews to Frank Lampard, Vítor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson on Friday as they decide who should succeed Benítez.

