English Premier League side Watford has loaned out Zimbabwean youngster Jimiel Chikukwa to National Football League team Maidstone United.

The 18-year-old, who signed for the Hornets in September after being released by Leeds United, will be at the sixth tier club for the remainder of the season as he tries to get first team experience.

The striker had only trained with the senior squad prior to his loan move and featured prominently in the U23s team.

Reflecting on his transfer, Chikukwa told Kent Online: “A couple of months ago my coach at Watford was saying he thought it would be beneficial for me if I went out and got some men’s team experience.

“He came to me with that idea and then I spoke to my dad about it and we thought it would be really good if I could get out on loan and it’s just advanced over the last couple of weeks.

“Maidstone was the name put forward to me. There were a couple of options we were looking at but we decided this was best for me.”