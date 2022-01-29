The Afcon 2021 will enter the quarterfinal stage today with two matches lined up.

Several big names, such as Ghana, Algeria, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have already been knocked out of the tournament, but there are some brilliant matches to look forward to in the quarter-finals.

Hosts Cameroon are among the last eight teams left and will face debutants Gambia at 6 pm CAT.

Burkina Faso and Tunisia will follow up in the 9 pm clash.

The games will continue on Sunday with a North African Derby, featuring Egypt and Morocco, while Senegal face Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile, CAF confirmed all the games initially set for Olembe Stadium will be moved elsewhere following a deadly stampede at the Yaounde venue on Monday.

At least eight people died and 38 more injured in the crush. The incident happened as crowds struggled to get access to the ground just before the kick-off for the Round of 16 clash between Cameroon vs Comoros.

Quarter-final Fixtures:

Saturday January 29

Gambia vs Cameroon – 6 pm CAT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia – 9 pm CAT (Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua)

Sunday January 30

Egypt vs Morocco – 6 pm CAT (Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea – 9 pm CAT (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

How to watch the games

DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 and PSL channel will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.

DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.