Jordan Zemura has retained his place in the Bournemouth first XI for the game against Barnsley.

The left-back missed the team’s last two matches while on national duty with the Warriors at the Afcon 2021. He was with the Zimbabwe squad at the tournament and made two appearances in the group stage.

The 22-year-old couldn’t join the Cherries immediately after his return from Cameroon last week. He was given a few days to rest before resuming training.

Zemura reported for duty on Thursday ahead of Bournemouth’s trip to Oakwell.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Admiral Muskwe, who was also with the Warriors at Afcon, is on the Luton Town bench to face Blackburn Rovers.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

