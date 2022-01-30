Ovidy Karuru completed his move to Saudi Arabia on Saturday when he signed for second-tier club Al-Shoulla FC.

The Warriors vice-captain last played football last season at Black Leopards before parting ways with the Limpopo-based team at the end of the campaign.

He had been a free agent for seven months and only started training with DStv Premiership side Moroka Swallows a few weeks ago. The club was also in talks with the player and a deal was imminent.

But after Al-Shoulla made a late approach, Karuru decided to move to the Middle East instead.

The midfielder’s agent Bheki Ndebele told FarPost.co.za: “We had offers for him in South Africa and Asia, but we had to get him the right deal. I’m equally excited because I believe he’s at the right club in the right league.”

Karuru will link will link up with Knowledge Musona, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Taai.

He also becomes the third Zimbabwe to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia in the last decade after Musona and Tendai Ndoro.