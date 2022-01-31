It’s the Transfer Deadline Day in Europe.

Follow our live updates of all the major transfers and gossips on the last day of the window.

Everton have confirmed Frank Lampard as the club’s new manager. Lampard had been without a club since he was fired by Chelsea in January 2021. He returns to the dugout after the Toffees offered him a vacant managerial position to replace Rafael Benitez.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in Barcelona.

The deal is still not done and talks are ongoing. The striker will have to make “financial sacrifices” to get the deal over the line and is ready to take a medical if and when a deal is agreed. SkySports

Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. The forward had been linked with moves to Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano

Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are close to switch to Tottenham. There have been progress between the involved parties, according to Italian football journalist Valentina Fass

Benfica have rejected a €45million, plus add-ons, bid from West Ham for striker Darwin Nunez because it fell short of their valuation. Sky Italia

Liverpool have confirmed the load deal with Bournemouth for Nat Phillips. The defender will be on loan at Cherries until the end of the season.

Donny van de Beek has successfully completed medical tests and he’s now signing his contract as new Everton player. Fabrizio Romano

Burnley have announced the signing of Dutchman Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton defender Odel Offiah has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2024.

Christian Eriksen has completed his return to the English Premier League after signing a six-month contract with Brentford with option to extend until June 2023. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on June 12 and has an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) fitted to his heart.

Related