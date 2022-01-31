The ZIFA board, led by Felton Kamambo, has suspended top-officials at the association, Premier Soccer League, and the Warriors team.

The board has confirmed sanctions against its spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, the PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele and national team manager Wellington Mpandare.

The trio is being accused of working with twenty-seven congress members in signing a petition calling for an Emergency General Meeting on Saturday which FIFA blocked.

The members wanted to raise a motion to dissolve the board.

In suspension letters addressed to the officials, Mpandare is accused of “taking unlawful instructions from third parties and plotting against the executive”.

Gwesela is accused of extending Norman Mapeza’s contract without enquiring the board.

Ndebele faces charges, chief among them working with the twenty-seven congress members to overthrow the Kamambo-led executive.

The three officials also face an allegation of holding unsanctioned meetings with the SRC.

The commission was the one who hit Kamambo and his committee with a ban in November last.

However, the sanction was nullified by FIFA after the SRC failed to present evidence in charges against the ZIFA board.