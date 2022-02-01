Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed on terms with Real Madrid and will move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Mbappe will become a free agent at the end of the season after talks with PSG stalled and is now eligible to speak to other clubs that he has entered the final six months of his PSG deal.

The forward has long been a target of Madrid, and the club made two bids, with the second one reportedly worth £154million.

And according to the German outlet Bild, the 23-year old has agreed on terms with Los Blancos and will sign a five-year contract. The deal is worth a mind-boggling £41.6million-a-year. This translates to something around £800,000-a-week.

The publication adds that a pre-contract announcement will be made, at least, after the two sides meet in the Champions League round of 16.

