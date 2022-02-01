The Zimbabwe national women’s team coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named a 30-member provisional squad for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) final round qualifier against Botswana.

The camp will be gin in Harare on Wednesday with twenty-six home-based players set to report for duty first. The remaining four foreign-based stars will join in on the 14 February when the international break begins.

The first leg will be played at the National Sports Stadium on 18 February and the return at Obedi Itani Chilume in Francistown on 23 February.

Here is the provisional squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens) Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens) Leona Bhunu (Bulawayo Chiefs)

DEFENDERS

Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens) Egness Tumbare, Moreblessing Bwende (Harare City Queens) Edeline Mutumbami, Vimbai Mharadzi, Liliosa Kandemiri (Blue Swallows Queens) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals Queens) Purity Mugayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos Queens)

MIDFIELDERS

Emmaculate Msipa (Fatih Karagümrük Spor Kulübü, Turkey) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens) Shyline Dambamuromo, Alice Moyo (Faith Drive Queens) Mavis Chirandu, Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens) Danai Bhobho (Simba Queens, Tanzania) Ennerty Chemhere (Ubuntu Queens) Berita Kabwe (Rivers Angels, Nigeria)

STRIKERS

Rudo Neshamba (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel) Maudy Mafuruse, Melody Chikoore (Faith Drive Queens) Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens) Dinah Rose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi Academy) Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows Queens) Shamiso Mutasa (Herentals Queens)

