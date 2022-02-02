Sekhukhune United has announced the release of two Zimbabwean players seven months after their arrival.
Talent Chawapiwa and Blessing Sarupinda are no longer with the South African top-flight club after their contracts were terminated together with six other players.
Chawapiwa joined the side after leaving AmaZulu and managed just eight appearances, totalling 320 minutes on the pitch.
Sarupinda also struggled since his move to the Gauteng-based team at the start of the season. He featured in only four games, all of them coming in as a substitute.
The 22-year old has already found a new club after joining NFD side JDR Stars.