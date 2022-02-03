Highlanders have extended contracts of players, that had expired at the end of last year.

The club has announced new deals for captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, vice-skipper Nqobizitha Masuku, defenders, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba.

Sibanda, 33, and Masuku, 28, signed a three-year contract extension. Ndlovu penned a new two-year deal while twenty-one-year-old Mbeba stretched his stay at the club by one season.

In a statement, Bosso said: “Veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba have committed themselves to the club ahead of the resumption of 2021/2022 season.

“The players’ existing contracts with the club had expired on December 31 2021.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders have also signed Rahman Kutsanzira, who rejoined the club from FC Platinum.

Stanley Ngala also switched from Mandava and signed a three-year contract with Tshilamoya.

