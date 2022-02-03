Warriors midfielder Blessing Sarupinda has found a new home after leaving DStv Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United.

The 22-year old Aces Youth Academy graduate was offloaded by Babina Noko, together with countryman Talent Chawapiwa, yesterday.

Sarupinda’s agent Mike Ngobeni confirmed that the former CAPS United man will join Glad Africa Championship side JDR Stars.

“He is transferred to JDR so that he can get game time,” Ngobeni told Soccer24.

JDR Stars is also home to the Zimbabwean trio of Ishmael Wadi, Tapiwa Mandinyenya and Temptation Chiunga.