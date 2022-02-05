South Africa and Cosafa region referee Victor Gomes has been appointed to take charge of Sunday’s Afcon 2021 final between Senegal and Egypt.

Gomes will be assisted by country-man Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane, while the fourth official will be DR Congo’s Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala.

Kick-off at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde at 9 pm CAT.

Senegal will be out to secure their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title, while Egypt are looking to win their eighth and first since 2010.

No related posts.