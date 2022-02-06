Senegal and Egypt will face each other in the Afcon 2021 final at Olembe Stadium tonight.

The Pharoahs will be looking for a record-extending eighth AFCON title while the Lions of Terenga are yet to win the coveted trophy.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will be missing from the Egypt dugout after receiving a red card in the semi-final win against hosts Cameroon.

Competition: Afcon 2021, Final

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Sunday 6 February, 9 pm CAT (Zim/SA) at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

How to watch the game:

DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.

National broadcaster ZBC TV is expected to bring the coverage of the encounter.

DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.

Soccer24 will also bring live updates of the tie.

Head to Head

The teams have twelve meetings between them with Egypt winning six of them, while Senegal have four victories and came out on top in the most recent encounter.

Predicted XIs

Egypt: Mohamed Abo Gabal; Emam Ashour, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohamed Elneny, Amr El Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Bouna Sarr, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr; Sadio Mane, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng