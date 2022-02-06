Nomadic former Highlanders and FC Platinum gaffer Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, has been appointed the new Somalia national team coach.

The 51-year old Dutchman takes over with immediate effect.

Reacting to his new role, the coach said: “Thanks to the football federation of Somalia to announce me as head coach of the national team and also thanks to the fans and special thanks to my manager.”

De Jongh’s last job in Zimbabwe was at FC Platinum.

He parted ways with Pure Platinum Play in November 2020, after it emerged that he was not a holder of CAF A coaching license or a valid Pro license which is required for all coaches participating in the Champions League.

