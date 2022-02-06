Marshall Munetsi scored his first brace in the French Ligue 1 in Stade de Reims’ 5-0 win against Boudreaux on Sunday.

The midfielder came in as substitute in the first half , marking his return to action after spending the last two months nursing a muscle injury.

He scored his first goal in the 46th minute before completing the double fifteen minutes before the full-time whistle

Munetsi, who is primarily used as a central midfielder, now has four league goals since arriving in France in 2019. The other two goals were scored during his first two seasons in the Ligue 1.