The suspended ZIFA board has formally applied to FIFA for sanctions on local football following the continued interference of the Sports and Recreation Commission in the running of the game in the country.

The SRC, a government organisation, was given until 3 January to lift the sanctions against the Felton Kamambo-led executive by the world football body but failed to heed the instruction until now.

The suspension barred Kamambo from travelling to Cameroon for the Afcon final.

The FA boss was invited to be part of the Afcon Cup final between Senegal and Egypt.

“We wish to inform you that our FA president Mr Felton Kamambo was today barref from travelling to Cameroon for a footbal event he had been officially invited to attend,” secretary-general Joseph Mamutse who is also suspended wrote to Fifa.

“We are informed that this was at the insistance of the SRC and a continuation of their interference on our football. While the Fifa letter has yet not come, our football continues to suffer at the hands of the SRC and we again continue to ask for Fifa intervention.

“The situation in Zimbabwe is such that football is now being run by the government and this latest act is again proof that the interference continues even long after the expiry of the deadline given by Fifa to the SRC. We wait for your guidance.”

