Ambitious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs and sports betting company MOWS have signed a kit sponsorship deal.

MWOS will be Amakhosi’s kit principal kit sponsor for the next 12 months with an option to extend the deal in future.

“We are pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Moors World of Sport

(MWOS) to receive various forms of assistance during the course of the year, with option to extend for the coming years,” the club announced in a statement.

“The first of that agreement is to get assistance for us to be able to kit the team for the season through our Amakhosi Wear brand. Through this arrangement we are guaranteed to be able to

churn out new kits for each season. Mwos comes in to help us drive forward a vision of professionalism and success in football management and existence as a football club. This arrangement will see us gradually fully equip and or dress our teams from the development side to the senior team as well as making sure that with time our fans across theglobe would be able to access our replicas.”

“Through this understanding we are pleased to reveal our 2022 kits which our 2022 Home, Away and 3rd kit.This relationship goes beyond financial funding, as we believe this partnership can play a great role in helping the growth and development of Bulawayo Chiefs Fc and the football in general, Mwos will come in to ensure gradually growth of the team through picking out other areas of need in our day to day business including taking care of the kits and regalia.”

The deal comes five days before the resumption of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league season, which had been put on hold due to Covid-19.

Related