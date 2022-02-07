Felton Kamambo’s call for FIFA to ban Zimbabwean football has attracted interest from government, with the suspended ZIFA president being accused of selfishness.

The country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Kamambo-led ZIFA board last November for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Repeated efforts by Kamambo to get the suspension reversed have hit a brick wall but the Harare business last week went an extra mile and wrote to FIFA calling for Zimbabwean football to be sanctioned due to the involvement of the SRC in the administration of the game.

Reacting to the news, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana, questioned Kamambo’s actual motive.

“Good Morning Beloveds; I have never understood people that invite Sanctions which affect everybody so that they can get their way. How selfish can one get? Sanctions are a blunt instrument which affect those not involved in your squabbles,” wrote Mangwana on microblogging site Twitter.

