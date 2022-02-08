Benjani Mwaruwari has partnered with the Bulawayo City Council to use youth centres around the city for his Community Youth League.

The former Warriors captain launched a youth football league in Bulawayo in December. He applied to the city council for the right to make use of its youth centres’ sporting facilities for the league, and the application was approved last week.

“I am happy that our council saw it fit to approve our application,” Mwaruwari was quoted as saying by the Sunday News.

“This confirms that our council is community oriented and is keen to see football continue to be developed in the city.

“This league is not about Benjani, but about the scores of Benjanis and Peter Ndlovus and Zenzo Moyos in the city who need a platform to play football.”

The league will be managed by Mwaruwari’s sports consultancy, BM Sports which is under the Benjani Mwaruwari Foundation.

Nyaradzo Group will be the main sponsors, along with Australia based- Adachi, while the Bulawayo City Council pledged to partner with the league.