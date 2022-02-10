Anyone who has been following football for the past 10 years will know the following;

There was a time when Eden Hazard kicked Charlie Morgan, a ball boy, during a tense Capital One Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The only punishment the Belgian ace got was a 3-match ban, despite that incident being one of the most regrettable in the history of football.

There was also a time when Luis Suarez was found guilty of using racist language directed at Patrice Evra, during a Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

The Uruguayan was banned for eight matches and fined only £40 000.

More recently, Harry Maguire was found guilty of assault and bribery in Greece. He is free and still the captain of Manchester United.

But for kicking a cat, Kurt Zouma was fined a whooping £250 000, adidas revoked his sponsorship and there are suggestions that West Ham should terminate the defender’s contract.

While Zouma’s actions cannot be condoned, is the punishment fair?

